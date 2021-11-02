Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. 1,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $73.56 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.