Armistice Capital LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of ADV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

