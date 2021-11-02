ATW Spac Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,514 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.54% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000.

Shares of ANZU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

