The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.30. 61,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.89.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.