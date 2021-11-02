PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 193,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,524,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.