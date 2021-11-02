Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $329,848.48 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.00316746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,718,727 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

