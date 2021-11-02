Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $15,350.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

