Crypto.com Coin Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.09 billion and approximately $219.63 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00217412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00093494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.