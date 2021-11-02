MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 49,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.71. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,987 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

