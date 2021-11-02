ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $968,000 in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCAQ. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,049,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,840,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,388,000.

SCAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

