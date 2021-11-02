Armistice Capital LLC Sells 204,007 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204,007 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $416.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

