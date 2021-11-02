79,284 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 432,909 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

