U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,826 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

