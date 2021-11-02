Armistice Capital LLC Has $40.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124,070. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $311.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $448.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

