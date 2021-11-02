Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,566,000 after buying an additional 411,332 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after buying an additional 668,541 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after buying an additional 346,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

