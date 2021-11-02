Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,835 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

