Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $3,467,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $65,980,943,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $21,158,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

