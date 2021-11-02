Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,924,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

