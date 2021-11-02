Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,092 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $48,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of VMC opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

