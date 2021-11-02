Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in October

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.
RTBRF remained flat at $$10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.19.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
