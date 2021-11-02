Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in October

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

RTBRF remained flat at $$10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.19.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

