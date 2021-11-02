Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.47 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.200 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.78.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

