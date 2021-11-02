Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 61,028 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 132.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 501,616 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $82.41 and a one year high of $124.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

