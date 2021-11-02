ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.19.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

