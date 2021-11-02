The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.96

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$90.96 and last traded at C$90.87, with a volume of 482979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$90.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$84.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

