Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.59. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

