Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RETA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.59. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
