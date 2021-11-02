Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.95

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.95 and last traded at $183.79, with a volume of 1049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

