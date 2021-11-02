Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.95

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.95 and last traded at $183.79, with a volume of 1049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.
MANH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12 and a beta of 1.96.
In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
