UWM (UWMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 57,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

