NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.00. 3,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 652,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 135.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.