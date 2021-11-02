Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.54. 1,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.