Short Interest in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Grows By 38.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ME traded up 0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,320. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.03.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

