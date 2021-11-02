Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Down 7.1%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 18,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,407,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $2,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

