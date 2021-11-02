Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Price Target at €151.13

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €151.13 ($177.79).

Several research firms recently commented on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

ML traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during trading on Friday, hitting €134.95 ($158.76). The stock had a trading volume of 318,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.72. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

