Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 385 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $519.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.50 and its 200-day moving average is $493.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $520.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

