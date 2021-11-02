Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $19.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,396 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $34,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 73.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 169,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,705. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

