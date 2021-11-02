Bao Finance Market Cap Reaches $12.13 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $590,877.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00080619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,001.63 or 1.00071366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.28 or 0.06991188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

