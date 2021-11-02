Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $39.08

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 115,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $221,369,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 19,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

