Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $325.25 million and approximately $36.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00080619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,001.63 or 1.00071366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.28 or 0.06991188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,448,282,442 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,028,861 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.