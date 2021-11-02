Aspireon Wealth Advisors Invests $1.16 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60.

