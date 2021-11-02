Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) is Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF makes up 3.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 33.66% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDG. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 203,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

