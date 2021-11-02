Aspireon Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,868 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87.

