Armistice Capital LLC Has $44.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 824,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $44,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

KO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,660,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.