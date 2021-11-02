Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $42.40 Million Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 650,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,400,000. Berry Global Group accounts for 13.3% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,120. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

