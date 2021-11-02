ATW Spac Management LLC Buys New Stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth $2,716,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth $392,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $2,973,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

