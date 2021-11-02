ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Growth Capital Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCAC remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 27,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

