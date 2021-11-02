StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) is Axar Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,633,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522,732 shares during the period. StoneMor accounts for approximately 98.8% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.75% of StoneMor worth $232,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneMor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 542,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Shares of STON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.19. StoneMor Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.