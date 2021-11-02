2,088 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.