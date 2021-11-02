Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours worth $70,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $36,898,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,172,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,155,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

