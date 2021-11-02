ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $9.40 Million in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 945,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000. Globis Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.4% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 6.28% of Globis Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLAQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $499,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,587,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,414,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

