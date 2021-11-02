7,369 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

