Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AWRE stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,326. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

